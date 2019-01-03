Nigeria Today

NYSC Member Serving In Lagos Is Missing (Photos)

NYSC Member Serving In Lagos Is Missing (Photos)

2 hours ago
A youth corp member serving in Lagos, Imam Rafiu Olalekan, has been declared missing. According to his cousin who made a public appeal on twitter, Imam who resides in Yaba, went missing since December 24th 2018.

”My cousin, Imam Rafiu Olalekan, a Lagos corp member has been missing since Dec 24th, he left his residence at Yaba military barracks w/o his phone and is yet to return home. Any info concerning his whereabouts please contact 08060762086 08137372228 or the nearest police station

