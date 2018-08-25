German Chancellor, Angela Merkel to visit Nigeria on Friday

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, will visit Nigeria on Friday.

Merkel who is starting a tour of three West African countries on Wednesday will visit Senegal, Ghana and Nigeria.

According to News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports, the German Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, said in a statement on Friday in Berlin that Merkel would spend Wednesday through Friday in the three countries, accompanied by an economic delegation. Migration politics, particularly Merkel’s campaign to tackle the causes resulting in a stream of refugees to Europe, are likely to feature on the discussion agenda

“Merkel is to meet Wednesday afternoon with Senegalese President, Macky Sall, to discuss economic developments in the country and regional cooperation. In the evening she will meet with civil society representatives.” the statement noted

