Melania can’t wait to divorce Trump, says Omarosa new book

United State first lady Melania Trump is looking for a perfect opportunity to divorce US President Donald Trump according to a former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman‘s new book, In Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House which has dominated headlines for days.

Omarosa Manigault Newman who met Trump during her appearance as a contestant on the first season of his reality show ‘The Apprentice’ in 2004, began working as a communications officer in the White House in January 2017, but was fired from the job a year later.

Omarosa claimed that Melanie is only staying in the marriage because of the fear that Trump may punish her if she files for a divorce. She described Trump as a vindictive man who would not put his past behind him.

“Since Donald is fully aware of however she acquired her permanent citizenship, he could, if there were anything fishy around it, expose the methods and somehow invalidate it,” Manigault Newman writes. “He is a vindictive man, and I would not put anything past him.

“If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave him while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her. This is a man who has said he could pardon himself from the Mueller investigation. Why not pardon himself over an alleged visa payoff?”

“In my opinion,” Manigault Newman adds, “Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce him.”

